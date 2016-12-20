Xbox Live Latest News & Updates: Recent Update Boosts Downloading Speed Upto 80 Percent If You Have 100 Mbps Connection

The latest update increases download speed in Xbox Live for Xbox One upto 80%

(Photo : Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

The Xbox users, especially the Xbox Live players are in receipt of some great news. Microsoft has recently released an Xbox One update which substantially speeds up download rates while playing Xbox Live.

Xbox live is an online platform which consists of multiple players and envisages interactions and games between different Xbox users and players across the world. It can be for playing games or a lot other things that an Xbox allows you to do. You can communicate with your friends freely and be able to purchase new apps and extensions and games from it, too.

A new update now boosts the download speed of games and apps from Xbox store using Xbox Live up to a whopping 80 percent! Microsoft released a statement saying that users should be able to view the effects of this update if they internet connection is above 100 Mbps. Users with speed less than 100 Mbps will experience a good increase too, but it is limited to 40% only. Microsoft has also stated that this Xbox Live news update is also dependent on various ISP protocols and networks. First, in order to start the process, you need to know your current operating system version.

To find your Xbox One console's operating system version: Scroll left from Home to open the guide. Select Settings . Select All Settings . Select System . Select Console info & updates . Your OS version is located in the third row down on the right.

The update, apart from the great speed boost, also makes improvements to the wireless controller and improves the background music performance. Users can also experience stability enhancements, too. How does an Xbox One user upgrade and benefit from this Xbox Live news update? They simply go to the software update section in the settings menu.

Are you excited about the performance upgrade being offered by this Xbox Live news update? Keep watching this space for more info and latest Xbox Live news.

©2016 ScienceWorldReport.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission. The window to the world of science news