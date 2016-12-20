Updated Hot Tags NASA Climate Change Aliens Donald Trump global warming

Apple iOS 10 Jailbreak Update: Is The Jailbreak Tool Rolling Out Soon? How Should Users Be Prepared?

Hemal Vora
First Posted: Dec 20, 2016 04:40 AM EST
Apple iOS 10 Jailbreak Update: Will Be Released Soon, How Should Users Be Prepared?
Apple Users have been waiting for the iOS 10 jailbreak and the wait seemed to have been getting longer. But a new revelation from Google's project zero has given some hope for the iOS 10 jailbreak update.
(Photo : Justin Sullivan / Getty images)

Apple iOS 10 jailbreak update is making the users restless, as the wait seems to be getting longer. In the past week, a lot of things have been revealed which indicate that the new jailbreak update may arrive sooner than expected.

Google's project zero reports, which were released last week, highlighted an exploit in iOS 10.1.1. Following this reports, the famous Italian hacker Luca Todesco has promised to release the Apple iOS 10 jailbreak update. He tweeted,

"There is a high chance I will take up whatever project 0 drops and write a full jailbreak on top of it. Stay on 10.1.1, especially on i7."

Apple users have had a long wait for iOS 10 jailbreak as hacking through Apple's new operating system is found to be very difficult. After releasing a jailbreak for iOS 10 beta at Mobile Security Conference, even the famed hackers collective Pangu has gone silent. There has been no news from TaiG about the launch of Apple iOS 10 jailbreak update.

Google employee Ian Beer has put the loopholes in iOS 10.1.1 in public domain which has given some hope to the Apple user's waiting for the jailbreak. Todesco has not given a timeline or clarified whether it will be a tethered or untethered jailbreak.

Todesco has not given a timeline, so it is difficult to predict when the latest iOS 10 jailbreak will be released. But for those who don't know, he is a well-known and skilled coder, so it may not be long before he makes his next announcement, as reported by Valuewalk.

Apple users will have to downgrade to iOS 10.1.1 as the exploit has been patched in the 10.2 update. So, even though the jailbreak is not available at present, it is important for users to downgrade to iOS 10.1.1 immediately as it may not be possible in future. You can roll back to the earlier versions now, but Apple may stop signing 10.1.1.

Stay tuned to SWR for the latest news on Apple iOS 10 jailbreak updates.

 

