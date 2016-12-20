‘Gboard Android App’ Replaces ‘Google Keyboard’ Officially With Built-in Google Search Feature: Check Out Hidden Tips & Tricks To Use The New App!

There are several new features that have added a new touch to the typing experience, including Symbols hints, One handed mode, fast Capitalization and a number of themes.

If you've been an iOS user and a Google fan at the same time, you must have used the Gboard App on your iPhone. The App had tons of features enabling you to search Google for keywords, directly from the keyboard. Now, the tech giant has rolled out the Gboard Android App officially, which will replace the earlier Google Keyboard version.

The Update for the new version of Google's Keyboard was released sometime earlier as V6.0. However, no official announcement was made regarding the new version being the Gboard Android App. With a new video uploaded on its official YouTube Channel, Google has now finally made the launch of its new Keyboard App official. Here's everything you should know about the latest Google Gboard App:

Gboard Android App: Complete Features

The new Google Gboard app has every feature from the earlier Google Keyboard version and much more. The App features Glide as well as Voice typing, which lets the user type faster or to dictate text on the go. The App also features an in-built Google search button so the user doesn't have to switch to other apps to look for things online. While on a chat with someone, the user can easily look for the nearby restaurants, videos, jokes and other things they look for on Google.

There are several new features that have added a new touch to the typing experience. The new Emoji Search feature lets you search for emojis on your smartphone's database. There's also a new GIF feature, which lets you share GIF images on supported apps. You can also search for GIFs on the internet and choose the one that best matches your response.

With the earlier Google Keyboard app, the user had to switch between Multilingual typing languages to type in a certain language. With the new Gboard Android app, there's no need to do that. The App now automatically detects the language change and asks the user to switch on to the typed language. This has made the typing process much easier as the user has to no longer tap on the Globe button time and again.

Gboard Android App: Hidden Tips And Tricks

While the aforementioned features have been provided by default, there are a couple of tips the user can use to make the typing process simpler. By pressing and holding the Enter button, hundreds of emojis can be inserted in any app. The feature is only available for devices running Android 4.4 and above.

In the new Google Gboard app, you also do not have to add words to the personal dictionary manually. The app has a built-in learning feature which enables it to recognize the words you use on the daily basis. However, just in case a wrong word has been added to the dictionary, you can tap, hold and delete it from the keyboard dictionary.

The app also now offers Gesture cursor control. To use the feature, the user has to just slide their finger across the space bar. The App recognizes the movement and moves the cursor on the screen. To delete multiple words from the text you can slide left from the delete button. This gesture enables the gesture delete option, enabling you to delete multiple words from the app.

Apart from these features, the app also offers Symbols hints, One handed mode, fast Capitalization and a number of themes, which were absent from the earlier Google Keyboard App. Stay tuned to SWR for more news and updates on the new Google Gboard Android App.

