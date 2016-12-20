Updated Hot Tags NASA Climate Change Aliens Donald Trump global warming

Experience us with dark theme

sciencewr.com
Menu

Nintendo Switch Release Date, Latest News: Is The Gaming Console Slower Than PS4 & Xbox One? CPU Performance Consistent But GPU Falters In Handheld Mode!

Niyati S.
First Posted: Dec 20, 2016 04:40 AM EST
Nintendo Switch May Be Slower Than PS4
The upcoming portable console may under perform a little, as compared to competition.
(Photo : Nintendo of America/ Twitter)

Game enthusiasts and Nintendo fans are quite excited about the reveal and release of the upcoming Nintendo Switch, a device which has been in news since the time it was announced. If tech reports are to be believed, the Nintendo Switch is actually going to be slower than the PS4 and Xbox One.

Even worse, there is a great difference in the performance of Nintendo Switch when it is used as a home console and a handheld device. We are not sure about when the Nintendo Switch will be actually released. However, the specifications have been released for the public and the performance can be assessed from different reports submitted by experts.

"As many have speculated, the new Nintendo hardware does indeed feature two performance configurations - and the console is categorically not as capable in mobile form, compared to its prowess when docked and attached to an HDTV," noted Richard Leadbetter from Digital Foundry.

"And we can confirm that there is no second GPU or additional hardware in the dock itself regardless of the intriguing patents that Nintendo has filed suggesting that there might be. With battery life and power throughput no longer an issue, the docked Switch simply allows the GPU to run much faster. And to put it simply, there is a night and day difference here," He added.

Leadbetter further explained about the GPU and CPU clock speeds. The CPU speed of Nintendo Switch will remain at 1020MHz irrespective of the mode it is being used in. The machine runs at 1600MHz when it is docked, quite similar to a Tegra X1. However, the performance drops to 1331MHz when it is undocked. The CPU performance is nothing spectacular but it is the GPU that catches the attention for the worst.

Nintendo Switch doesn't run at Tegra X1's full potential. Clock-speeds are locked here at 768MHz, considerably lower than the 1GHz found in Shield Android TV, but the big surprise from our perspective was the extent to which Nintendo has down-clocked the GPU to hit its thermal and battery life targets. That's not a typo: it really is 307.2MHz - meaning that in portable mode, Switch runs at exactly 40 percent of the clock-speed of the fully docked device," reads Leadbetter's post. This is the latest news and analysis for Nintendo Switch.

This performance can even degrade further if the developers choose to do the same before the Nintendo Switch release. All of this analysis puts Nintendo Switch behind PS4 and Xbox One, at least in theory. We sure hope that the games make up for this more of a lackluster performance on behalf of Nintendo. All will be revealed soon enough in the upcoming January 12-13 event.

Stay tuned to SWR for more updates and latest news on Nintendo Switch release date, specs and price details.

TagsNintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch News, Nintendo Switch release date, Nintendo Switch Updates

©2016 ScienceWorldReport.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission. The window to the world of science news.

Related Articles

Capcom Introduces Another Change In The 'Street Fighter V': This Time, It's Sham...

PlayStation Store’s ‘12 Deals of Christmas’ Offers, Incredible Discounts O...

Best Buy's Nintendo NES Classic Sale Update: Chirstmas Sale At Select Few Stores...

'Pokémon Go' Latest Version: New December Update To Unveil Mewto, Zapdos & Othe...

The Pirate Bay Shutdown News & Latest Update: TPB Users Overcome Aussie ISP Tels...

Join the Conversation

Go to Top
Stay
Connected

More on SCIENCEWR

Best Buy's Nintendo NES Classic Sale Update: Chirstmas Sale At Select Few Stores & The Procedure That Will Be In Place

Best Buy's Nintendo NES Classic Sale Update: Chirstmas Sale At Select Few Stores & The Procedure That Will Be In Place
The Pirate Bay, Extra Torrent Shutdown News Update

The Pirate Bay Shutdown News & Latest Update: TPB Users Overcome Aussie ISP Telstra Block In Mere Seconds By Deploying OpenDNS
aBest Apple Holiday Deals: iPad Mini 2 at $ 50, Amazing Monthly Plans For iPhoneApple iPad Mini 5 Release date, Price, Specs and Rumors

Best Apple Holiday Deals: iPad Mini 2 For Just $50, Amazing Monthly Plans For iPhone & More!
Pokémon Go Latest Version: New December Update Finally Unveils Mewto, Zapdos & Other Legendary Pokémon!

'Pokémon Go' Latest Version: New December Update To Unveil Mewto, Zapdos & Other Legendary Pokémon! More Hidden Secrets & Gifts For Big Christmas Event!

Most Read on SCIENCEWR

  1. PlayStation Plus January 2017 Free Games List: Are 'Knack' & 'Rayman Legends' Finally Joining January 2017 Game List?
  2. UFO Sightings Daily Discovered Signs Of Intelligent Life On Mars, Courtesy Of NASA Curiosity Rover
  3. Asteroid Threat: Four Massive Space Rocks Almost Hit The Earth Today
  1. Mysterious 'Alien Call' Has Been Recorded Below The Earth's Surface; Experts Try To Determine What It Is (Video)
  2. SpaceX's Rocket Explosion Cause Not Understood Yet; Company Announces Change Of Plans
  3. Evaluating Reaction Of A Giant Asteroid Making A Splash Into The Sea
  4. Kepler Space Telescope Sighted New Exoplanet Like Earth In The Neighboring Solar System
  5. More Popular News

Spotlight

Street Fighter 5 Season 2 DLC

Capcom Introduces Another Change In The 'Street Fighter V': This Time, It's Shaming Rage Quitters
PlayStation Store’s ‘12 Deals of Christmas’ Offers Incredible Discounts on Several Gaming Titles

PlayStation Store’s ‘12 Deals of Christmas’ Offers, Incredible Discounts On 'FIFA 17,' 'COD,' 'Battlefield' & More
'Injustice 2' PS4 Release Date, Gameplay, Characters

‘Injustice 2’ PS4 Release Date, Gameplay & Characters: New Leak Suggests Q1 2017 Launch!
2017 Apple iPhone 8: Complete Specs, Features, Price & Release Date Revealed!

2017 Apple iPhone 8: High-End Ferrari Model To Be Unveiled Next Year Alongside iPhone 7S/ 7S Plus, Says Report! Complete Specs, Price & Release Date Revealed!
Real Time Analytics